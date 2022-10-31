EDGE Group beefs up export apparatus
The part-publicly owned conglomerate has set up a new global division to handle exports, while building import channels for its cyber cluster. [...]
The wind of change sweeping through the Emirati cyber sector has finally caught up with cyber defence leader Injazat. It has replaced its top management team with cloud and smart city experts recruited from Western leaders in these sectors. [...]
The Home Team Science and Technology Agency, created just three years ago, has spent most of its existence dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and now its director wants it to get back to developing Singapore's security and intelligence capabilities. [...]