UAE cyber champions set up shop in Singapore

Abu Dhabi's cyber companies are queuing up to go to Singapore, which is fast becoming the advance post for the kingdom's cyber export efforts in Asia. Injazat and its parent company, Group 42, have followed Edge Group's example by setting up there as part of their Asian market strategy. [...] (259 words)
Issue dated 31/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

