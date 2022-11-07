Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

After Digital14, Elham Al Qasim takes charge of GEOINT specialist Bayanat's IPO

Elham Al Qasim has joined the board of directors of local geospatial intelligence company Bayanat as it announces its IPO. She is supported by a panel of military procurement specialists. [...] (262 words)
Issue dated 07/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

