TURKEY UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Turkish cyber provider Pavo Group goes door knocking in UAE

Pavo Group, chaired by Alper Ozbilen, wants to stretch its horizons beyond its home turf. It is working on new interception and big data tools, and has made contact with the UAE's main defence conglomerates. [...] (326 words)
Issue dated 02/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

