Turkey's Abu Dhabi cyber charm offensive flops at GISEC
Ankara is trying to lay the foundations of a Turkish-Emirati partnership in cyber defence, but the plan is hampered by lingering mutual mistrust. [...]
At the UAE cybersecurity trade fair GISEC, Ankara presented DataFlowX, a brand of unidirectional networks. A true product of the country's public-private partnerships, it is a perfect example of the Turkish defence industrial sector's determination to establish itself internationally. [...]
Ankara has taken a step towards an independent and exporting defence industry with the deployment of a new secure military satellite communications system. This comes after criticism of its drones being highly vulnerable to detection. [...]
In line with its "drone diplomacy" and in response to Canada's sanctions, Turkey is beefing up its domestic military production capabilities with the release of its new electro-optical system, CATS. However, Ankara's customers, including Poland and Turkmenistan, are not yet convinced. [...]