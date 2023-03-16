Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
TURKEY UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Abu Dhabi builds rapprochement with Turkey through electronic warfare industry

Electronic warfare firms are a major part of the current defence industry negotiations between Turkey and the UAE, which have yet to reach an agreement on the sensitive issues of the terms and financing of partnerships. [...] (374 words)
Issue dated 16/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Abu Dhabi builds rapprochement with Turkey through electronic warfare industry 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!