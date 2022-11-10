Your account has been succesfully created.
TURKEY

Interdata moves into interception market thanks to discreet RedEye acquisition

Alper Ozbilen's Turkish defence empire has acquired new interception capacities by integrating Ankara-based provider RedEye into its subsidiary Interdata. This move will allow the company to broaden its range of services. [...] (257 words)
Issue dated 10/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

