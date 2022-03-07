Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
TURKEY

Turkey highlights safe satellite communication capacity to promote drone exports

Ankara has taken a step towards an independent and exporting defence industry with the deployment of a new secure military satellite communications system. This comes after criticism of its drones being highly vulnerable to detection. [...] (483 words)
Issue dated 07/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/03/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Bayraktar TB2 drone exhibited at Saha Expo 2021 in Istanbul. © Twitter @BaykarTech
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES TURKEY 07/12/2021

Baykar drones at heart of Turkish-Emirati reconciliation 

Turkey and the UAE are committed to normalising their relations and hope to see a fruitful economic relationship emerge based on defence investments. All this depends, however, on the two countries being able to take the sting out of certain sticking points, not least the matter of Mohamed Dahlan, protected by Abu Dhabi and targeted by Ankara. [...]

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/03/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Turkey highlights safe satellite communication capacity to promote drone exports 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!