FRANCE TURKEY

Thales quietly teams with Turkish Defense industry on new spy ship

The MIT's first intelligence corvette, which launched last month, was built by Turkish defence companies and Yaltes, the local subsidiary of Thales. The vessel signals Turkish intelligence's growing activity in the Mediterranean, where it is competing against France. [...] (467 words)
Issue dated 07/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Surveillance & Interception

