ISRAEL TURKEY

Mossad back in Ankara thanks to Israeli-Turkish rapprochement

Against a background of ongoing regional dialogues, Israel and Turkey have taken up the reconciliation baton and resumed discussions and official visits. This has led their intelligence services, Mossad and MIT, to relaunch their cooperation. [...] (376 words)
Issue dated 24/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
