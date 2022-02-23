Your account has been succesfully created.
Aselsan's new sensor ball fails to convince the foreign market

In line with its "drone diplomacy" and in response to Canada's sanctions, Turkey is beefing up its domestic military production capabilities with the release of its new electro-optical system, CATS. However, Ankara's customers, including Poland and Turkmenistan, are not yet convinced. [...] (511 words)
Issue dated 23/02/2022
Surveillance & Interception

