Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

UAE's Digital14 reshuffles top line-up as it draws closer to EDGE Group

The Emirati firm has quietly begun to overhaul its management as it continues to align itself with the state-owned defence group, all the while forming closer ties with Israeli cyber specialists. [...] (336 words)
Issue dated 22/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
The national security adviser of the UAE Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan. © Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan/Twitter
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 12/10/2021

Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan takes control of sovereign industries amid dynasty war 

As foreign defence groups watch on looking for opportunities and amid brewing dynastic tensions, Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is now at the helm of most of Abu Dhabi's armed groups: the new ADQ, the defence conglomerate EDGE and new entities active in various strategic sectors such as AI specialist Group 42. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  UAE's Digital14 reshuffles top line-up as it draws closer to EDGE Group 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!