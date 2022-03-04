Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES SERBIA

Serbia not fussy in choice of partners to boost national digital programme

The Belgrade government is as happy to call on China and the US as it is on the Emirati firm G42 to develop its digital and technological arsenal, largely funded by its Chinese partner. The UAE cloud firm, itself traditionally close to Beijing, has also turned westward for new opportunities. [...] (421 words)
Issue dated 04/03/2022
  3.  Serbia not fussy in choice of partners to boost national digital programme 

