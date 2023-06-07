Read this article here:
The Israeli cyberintelligence firm NSO Group is circling a tender with India's Research & Analysis Wing, but Indian officials are reticent to team with the company behind the Pegasus spyware. Candiru, which is close to NSO, would also like a slice of the action.
