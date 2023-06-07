Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
ISRAEL SWITZERLAND

Trade Spot, Israeli cyberintelligence firm Cognyte's Swiss-Cypriot relay

Switzerland is fast becoming a hub for cyberintelligence firms looking for European contracts and a quiet place to base themselves. [...] (267 words)
Published on 07/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Trade Spot, Israeli cyberintelligence firm Cognyte's Swiss-Cypriot relay 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!