AFRICA ISRAEL

Israel's Rayzone Group's inevitable African turn

In a sign of its growing interest in Africa, the Israeli cyberintelligence firm Rayzone Group presented its interception and cybersecurity systems to a visiting delegation from the DRC recently, a few weeks after prospecting for business in Ghana and Ivory Coast. [...] (285 words)
Issue dated 10/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception
