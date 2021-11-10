Read this article here:
Read this article here:
The US Department of Commerce has put zero day distributor COSEINC on its blacklist alongside leading Israeli companies NSO and Candiru and Russia's Positive Technologies. The firm's founder, Thomas Lim has another revenue source, however. [...]
Cyber-intelligence firms are well aware of the risk of going to court to settle a trade dispute where their most secret operations may be exposed. Rayzone, one of the industry's most established players, has been living through every cyber intelligence firm's worst nightmare over the past few weeks. [...]