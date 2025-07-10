Brazil
BRICS' fervour for geospatial intelligence on the wane
Read this article here:
Read this article here:
The use of virtual terrain reproductions known as "digital twins" has become decisive on battlefields where GPS signals are jammed. They are now the subject of an intense battle between geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) providers seeking to win contracts with Western militaries.
An Omani businessman who is already a Thales agent and has strong connections in Muscat is a partner in the major Gulf economic forum organised by France and held in Paris on 17 June. With numerous clients in the sultanate's armed forces and police, his company is also opening Oman's doors to Chinese groups.
Despite the setbacks to its space programme, Iran is trying to capitalise on the quality of its researchers and academics by offering a broad range of training courses to attract students from BRICS countries.
The countries making up the organisation had lofty ambitions for cooperation in space, in particular for image sharing. But the first documents issued by Brazil, which is organising the group's next summit on 6 and 7 July, show that for the time being, collaboration is very limited.
Owing to the war in Ukraine and the intense technology race with China, the US National Reconnaissance Office wants to rely on a long trusted GEOINT operator, thereby closing a political and commercial lull of easier access to high-resolution satellite imagery.