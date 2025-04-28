North Korea, South Korea
Seoul steps up its satellite surveillance of Pyongyang
After sending out feelers earlier this year, Japan has agreed to provide the Ukrainian intelligence community with geospatial data. It is new territory for Japan, and it comes with its own set of risks.
To compete with the Swedish Gripen and the American F-16, Seoul is relying on Thai government heavyweight Phumtham Wechayachai to help sell its FA-50 fighter aircraft to Thailand. The minister has run into opposition, however, from Royal Thai Air Force top brass.
South Korea is seeking to boost its geospatial intelligence in a particularly difficult military and commercial context. The country is faced with aggressive posturing from North Korea, whose capabilities have advanced thanks to backing from Moscow.
Faced with the Chinese space threat, and with domestic and international issues at stake, Japan's long-troubled efforts in geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) are finally bearing fruit. A string of successful launches since the start of the summer and the allocation of new budgets are cause for optimism.