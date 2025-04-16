United States
GEOINT leaders turn to exports amid stock market turmoil
Read this article here:
Read this article here:
After sending out feelers earlier this year, Japan has agreed to provide the Ukrainian intelligence community with geospatial data. It is new territory for Japan, and it comes with its own set of risks.
With real or imagined pressure from China a hot topic in Washington, the launch of Albedo's Clarity-1 satellite via SpaceX's Transporter 13 mission on 15 March has propelled the US forward in the race for very high resolution Earth observation imagery.
Japan is secretive about its backing for Ukraine but recent talks indicate that it is ready to do more for the country in terms of intelligence, particularly if the US again withdraws its support.
The new Trump administration is set to bring change to the geospatial intelligence sector, with backing from Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency. Planet Labs already has reason to be concerned.
After satellite launches over the summer and with more expected later this year, hyperspectral space intelligence is entering a phase of heightened competition between Washington and Beijing. Intelligence Online examines the technical and geostrategic intricacies.
At a time when most companies providing geospatial intelligence services to governments from space are stumbling on the stock market, BlackSky is due to announce its quarterly results in a week's time. In addition to difficult relations with its Pentagon clients, it is suffering from setbacks with an international mystery client that Intelligence Online has been able to identify.
In the run-up to November's US presidential election, the National Reconnaissance Office is facing significant technological, commercial and political challenges.
Planet, Blacksky and Satellogic, which launched on the stock market through a SPAC, have situations and strategies that are very different, particularly in export markets.