India
India losing ground in geospatial intelligence to Pakistan-China allies

The loss at launch of the Risat-1B radar observation satellite on 18 May comes at the worst possible time for India's military, which is in desperate need of imagery over Kashmir. And while Pakistan remains a minor player in the field, it can count on solid Chinese support. [...]
Surveillance & Interception

