China, Russia

BRICS faces geospatial intelligence data-sharing obstacles
The BRICS alliance recently set out considerable ambitions for space cooperation, notably in the area of geospatial intelligence. But the conclusions of their most recent summit show a diminished collective zeal, and marked differences as regards the implementation of a large-scale programme.
April's start of commercially available data from Pixxel's first three Firefly hyperspectral satellites reflects the rise of India's New Space sector.
On the eve of the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, an analysis of cooperation in space and Earth observation suggests that the interests of the various countries of the bloc are still awkward to reconcile.