EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
Lebanon

Jihad El Annan, once connected to pro-Hezbollah circles, supplies Lebanese intelligence

The businessman's former ties with the Amhaz brothers, blacklisted by the US for their connections with Hezbollah, have not stopped him from expanding his defence and intelligence businesses in Lebanon. [...]
Published on 19/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Spymaster LEBANON SYRIA 21/01/2022

Spy chiefs Abbas Ibrahim and Tony Saliba at daggers drawn over relations with Syria 

Abbas Ibrahim, who seems to have been omnipresent since Michel Aoun became president in 2016, has kept control since then of Lebanon's relations with neighbouring Syria. This alliance of circumstance is being superceded, however, by religious loyalities, driven by the resurgence of personal ambitions, which have opened up the road to Damascus for State Security director Tony Saliba.
The head of the General Security Directorate, Abbas Ibrahim, and his counterpart from State Security, Tony Saliba.

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Jihad El Annan, once connected to pro-Hezbollah circles, supplies Lebanese intelligence 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!