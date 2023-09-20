EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
Czech Republic Lebanon

Jihad El Annan Part II: The Czech Connection

In the second part of our series on the Lebanese entrepreneur, we look at how he has spun his web as far as the Czech Republic through a network of partners with strong ties to local defence circles. [...]
Published on 20/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is in exile in the United Arab Emirates. © Wael Hamzeh/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight
LEBANON UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 31/01/2023

Saad Hariri gets business backing from UAE master spy Tahnoon bin Zayed 

The former Lebanese prime minister who lives in exile in the United Arab Emirates, has been receiving active business backing from Tahnoon bin Zayed, the brother of President Mohammed bin Zayed and the UAE's national security adviser, who also heads a financial empire.

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Jihad El Annan Part II: The Czech Connection 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!