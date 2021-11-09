Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE LEBANON

Lebanon's port security services seek good practice advice from Le Havre and Marseille

Beirut port security officials who are in competition with one another and still struggling to work together, visited France to pick up security tips from French port operations, a trip that drew interest from French company CMA CGM, which has a stake in the Beirut port reconstruction. [...] (415 words)
Issue dated 09/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

