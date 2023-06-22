Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
LEBANON UNITED STATES

Republicans oppose US financing of Lebanese Armed Forces

Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern in June 2023.
Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern in June 2023. © Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
In the name of facing up to Iran, the Republican Study Committee's latest budget proposal sets its sights on Lebanon's military, which the Biden administration sees as a bulwark against Hezbollah. [...] (306 words)
Published on 22/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

