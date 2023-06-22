US prepares new regional intel hub within forthcoming Beirut embassy
The centre will facilitate information sharing with Lebanese agencies and allow the US to keep a close eye on the entire region.
The country's former powerful general security chief Abbas Ibrahim has reluctantly had to stand down in favour of Elias Baissari. The top official had hoped to be championed by his supporters from Beirut to Washington, but backing to keep him in the job turned out to be weaker than he claimed.
A US court has denied a request from Lebanon's intelligence chief Abbas Ibrahim to withdraw the paragraph incriminating him in a complaint filed by the family of Amer al-Fakhoury. This makes his relations with Washington all the more awkward, despite him having some well-placed supporters there.