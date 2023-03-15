Your account has been succesfully created.
LEBANON UNITED STATES

Lebanon's former security chief Abbas Ibrahim falls from grace after support dwindles

Lebanon's former internal security chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim.
Lebanon's former internal security chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim. © Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
The country's former powerful general security chief Abbas Ibrahim has reluctantly had to stand down in favour of Elias Baissari. The top official had hoped to be championed by his supporters from Beirut to Washington, but backing to keep him in the job turned out to be weaker than he claimed. [...] (383 words)
Issue dated 15/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

