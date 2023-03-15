Lebanon's former security chief Abbas Ibrahim falls from grace after support dwindles
Read this article here:
A US court has denied a request from Lebanon's intelligence chief Abbas Ibrahim to withdraw the paragraph incriminating him in a complaint filed by the family of Amer al-Fakhoury. This makes his relations with Washington all the more awkward, despite him having some well-placed supporters there.
Ibrahim has done many hostage and prisoner deals in his day and has now succeeded again by securing the release of a Lebanese detainee in Abu Dhabi. Yet the latest has done nothing to allay growing US anger over accusations that the spy chief was behind the torture of Amer al-Fakhoury.