Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE PHILIPPINES

Naval Group faces challenges on Filipino submarines contract

A Scorpene class submarine.
A Scorpene class submarine. © MYCHELE DANIAU / AFP
By selling the Philippines its Scorpene submarines, France hopes to help the South East Asian country to set up a major submarine force. Its offer is competitive with another from South Korea but nevertheless faces a number of legal, commercial and political obstacles. [...] (505 words)
Published on 23/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Naval Group faces challenges on Filipino submarines contract 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!