Intelligence Online
AUSTRALIA UNITED STATES

Burdeshaw, AECOM, Civic Partnership and CMAX maintain US presence in Australian defence sector

US defence manufacturers looking to cash in on Australian defence contracts can count on the support of an extensive local network of American advisers and lobbyists in the naval, air, cyber and space sectors. [...] (729 words)
Published on 16/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

French president Emmanuel Macron and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on 15 June 2021. © Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
AUSTRALIA FRANCE UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES 29/09/2021

Naval Group's covey of advisers foiled by a phone call to London 

As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts.

