FRANCE PHILIPPINES SOUTH KOREA UNITED STATES

Foreign trade and diplomacy goals converge in Philippines' Agila Subic shipyard

Aguila Subic shipyard, Philippines.
Aguila Subic shipyard, Philippines. © Francis R. Malasig/EPA/MaxPPP
With the Pentagon's full support, the US fund Cerberus will act as a kingmaker for all the Philippine Navy's projects at the Agila Subic shipyard. The first dossier it will handle is the construction of a base for submarines that Manilla plans to buy from either South Korea or France. [...] (675 words)
Published on 24/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

