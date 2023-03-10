Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE ISRAEL VIETNAM

Vietnam baulks at Airbus's observation satellite proposal

While the French embassy in Vietnam is still hoping that Airbus might land an earth observation satellite order, the Vietnamese government appears unready to commit, marking what could be the end of this central project in the two countries' bilateral defence cooperation and a blow to French chances of further defence contracts in Vietnam. [...] (423 words)
Issue dated 10/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

