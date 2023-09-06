EN FR
Pakistan United States

Pakistani veterans lead race for contracts as defence ties with US relaunched

Sales agents are redoubling their efforts to benefit from current favourable defence relations between Washington and Islamabad. Among them, Pakistan Aviation & Aerospace has won a contract to act as the local representative of Texan helicopter manufacturer Bell. [...]
Published on 06/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

