Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
ARGENTINA CHINA

Beijing bids for major share in operation of giant Argentine gas field

Oil pipelines and storage facilities are seen at Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas drilling, in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, Argentina, 15 February 2023.
Oil pipelines and storage facilities are seen at Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas drilling, in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, Argentina, 15 February 2023. © Matías Baglietto/NurPhoto/NurPhoto via AFP
Beijing is using its diplomatic and financial firepower to try to convince Argentina to give it a major role in exploitation of the giant Vaca Muerta gas and oil formation. The United States is looking on with concern as China and Argentina forge increasingly close relations. [...] (499 words)
Issue dated 11/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Beijing bids for major share in operation of giant Argentine gas field 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!