ARGENTINA CHINA

Liu Chang, the officer strengthening ties for Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires

The defence attaché at the Chinese embassy in Argentina, Liu Chang, is working hard to ensure that Buenos Aires, despite strong US pressure, continues to develop its bilateral defence relations. In recognition of his importance to Beijing, he is expected to have his term extended. [...] (294 words)
Published on 25/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

