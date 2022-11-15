Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA

Boosted by Kremlin, telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor steps up surveillance projects

The state control agency is playing an increasingly central role in the setting-up of a "sovereign internet" wanted by the Kremlin. Moscow is especially counting on the agency's public communications network surveillance and control centre, headed by ex-FSO officer Sergei Khutortsev. [...] (396 words)
Issue dated 15/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Boosted by Kremlin, telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor steps up surveillance projects 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!