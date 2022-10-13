Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CHINA TAIWAN

Much to Taipei's dismay, Xi about to become president for life

Taipei is refining its analysis of the upcoming PCC Congress. Intelligence services believe Xi Jinping will become president for life. [...] (254 words)
Issue dated 13/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Spy Way Of Life CHINA 17/06/2022

China Foreign Affairs University canteen provides fine fare for security chiefs and diplomats 

Throughout the world, spies have their meeting places, suited to discreet conversations and impromptu meetings. This week, Intelligence Online explores the canteen at the China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing. In this spartan but refined setting at the heart of the prestigious university campus, senior Chinese and foreign officials meet to strengthen ties and discuss China's plans for the New Silk Road. [...]
The China Foreign Affairs University.

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Much to Taipei's dismay, Xi about to become president for life 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!