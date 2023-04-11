Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE UNITED STATES

Former NATO liaison in Moscow, Gary Tabach, new addition to Kyiv's lobbying team in Washington

Russia's war on Ukraine has created countless opportunities for lobbyists in Washington. During the run-up, Kyiv's army of advocates reportedly made more than 10,000 contacts with government officials, members of congress, think tanks and the media. The team continues to grow with a former NATO officer. [...] (420 words)
Issue dated 11/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

