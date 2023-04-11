Former CIA officer Robert Baer drops plans to lobby for Ukrainian military intelligence
Baer, the CIA officer turned best-selling author, had hoped he could speed up weapons shipments to Kyiv to aid in the war with Moscow.
Read this article here:
The Republican Party's chaotic election of its speaker to the House of Representatives sent shivers all the way to Kyiv, which hoped that Kevin McCarthy would be elected without a glitch. Ukraine's consultants in Washington were also highly concerned by the events.
The different branches of Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov's business empire have been hard at work in the US, disseminating Kyiv's messages on Russian pillaging in Ukraine. Thanks to that lobbying, Kyiv is getting coverage from leading US media outlets.
The Ukrainian minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, has tasked his team with finding secure communications channels and satellite access. They have turned to a New York-based company to help source these vital tools for Ukraine's war effort.
City Hall has been a key centre of activity for the PR consultants and lobbyists who have gone into action since the start of the Russian offensive on Ukraine. Kharkiv-based NGO GloBee, which is headed by a public strategy consultant, is using the services of Mercury and YourGlobalStrategy.