Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES UKRAINE

Consultants appointed to boost Arizona-sponsored American University of Kyiv

The institution backed by Arizona State University has called on a number of consultants with Ukrainian and US investment backgrounds to ensure its successful launch. [...] (485 words)
Issue dated 17/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
EUROPE TURKEY 20/01/2021

Recently-founded corporate intelligence firm IDESUS and its backer IKAR hire ex-Hacking Team chairman Paolo Lezzi to help them make mark in cyber 

Corporate intelligence firm IDESUS, which already had heavyweight support from the likes of Yuri Koshkin, can now call on the expertise of Paolo Lezzi, chairman of Italy's cyber-intelligence firm Memento Labs, previously Hacking Team. [...]

Paolo Lezzi, founder and leader of the Italian cybersecurity group InTheCyber.
Paolo Lezzi, founder and leader of the Italian cybersecurity group InTheCyber. © Inno3/YouTube

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Consultants appointed to boost Arizona-sponsored American University of Kyiv 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!