Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FRANCE

Manar Military Consultancy opens up Emirati market for French naval defence industry

The advisory firm founded by former French special forces operator Freddy Riaud is trying to win a contract with the UAE's Tawazun to conduct a preliminary study for the future construction of an ammunition recycling plant. Meanwhile, it continues to help French defence groups secure opportunities in Abu Dhabi. [...] (547 words)
Issue dated 11/02/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Manar Military Consultancy opens up Emirati market for French naval defence industry 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!