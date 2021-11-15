Your account has been succesfully created.
US interceptor satellite specialist HawkEye strengthens foothold in UAE

Tawazun, the United Arab Emirates' defence and security industry development arm, is among the many investors in HawkEye 360's latest funding round, in a sign that the US company, which specialises in the interception of radio frequency signals from space, is gaining ground in the Emirates. [...] (379 words)
Surveillance & Interception
