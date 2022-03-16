Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ITALY

Leonardo Bellodi, the Italian helping the UAE present its anti-money laundering credentials

The ENI veteran and former Libyan Investment Authority adviser is now in charge of the UAE's international dialogue on anti-money laundering. A role that has become all the more critical as Russian money pours into the country following sanctions from the West. [...] (433 words)
Issue dated 16/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Russia's Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, 15 October 2019. © Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin/POOL/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES RUSSIA 08/03/2022

Abu Dhabi keeps its eye on oil, special operations and the Russian Arctic in its dealings with Moscow 

After investing heavily in Russia, the UAE is remaining resolutely neutral on the former's invasion of Ukraine, with an eye to advancing several strategic interests, from investment funds to Arctic shipping routes. [...]

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 03/03/2022

Abu Dhabi brings in L3Harris to help develop its airborne intelligence gathering capacity 

The United Arab Emirates signed an agreement with L3 Harris at the UMEX 2022 trade fair which will lead to the start of local production of optronic pods. At the same time, it is intensifying development of its home-grown intelligence aircraft fleet. [...]
Gary Rosholt, Vice President UAE, of L3Harris and Abdullah Al Awani, Executive Director, Economic Program of Tawazun signing two Term Sheets for a collaboration at Tawazun Stand at Umex Simtex 2022, on 22 February.
Gary Rosholt, Vice President UAE, of L3Harris and Abdullah Al Awani, Executive Director, Economic Program of Tawazun signing two Term Sheets for a collaboration at Tawazun Stand at Umex Simtex 2022, on 22 February. © Website Tawazun www.tawazun.ae

