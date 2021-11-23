Read this article here:
Via sovereign defence fund Tawazun, Abu Dhabi, which is looking to develop its research and development capacity, has struck a deal with local QinetiQ group subsidiary Houbara. The firm's brief is to pass on its British military know-how to the Emirati armed forces. [...]
China's part-public group Sinopharm and Group 42, which is dedicated to the special projects of the Emirati national security adviser, have jointly invested in a number of projects in Serbia, sparking growing concern in Washington about the cooperation between the two countries. [...]