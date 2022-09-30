Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FRANCE

DCI and Naval Group in trouble on Emirati corvette offsets

Emirati defence procurement authority Tawazun recently refused an offset proposal from France's Naval Group involving fellow French company Défense Conseil International. The setback could favour DCI's main rival on this market, SeaOwl Group. [...] (186 words)
Issue dated 30/09/2022

International Dealmaking

