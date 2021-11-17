Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Turkey's increasingly belligerent tone on Syria could herald a new campaign in the country given the troop deployment extension ratified by parliament last week. The Turkish intelligence agency, which has been behind several arrests, is already quietly working in the area. [...]
Iran has pulled some of its troops out of Syria as fighting has almost stopped, and Pakistan is now concerned about returning Liwa Zainebiyoun militiamen, who have fought alongside Damascus since 2013. Islamabad dispatched its intelligence chiefs to Tehran to work out a way forward. [...]
As the Syrian conflict enters its final stages, the Damascus regime is preparing major contracts, much coveted by its donors, to rebuild the country. Syria's business landscape is undergoing big changes as tycoons who got rich during the war become caught up in the regime's political power struggles. [...]