Your account has been succesfully created.
EGYPT UNITED STATES LEBANON

Still no funding for strategic Beirut-Damas-Amman electricity deal

After spot deliveries and Iraqi cargoes, Beirut is now counting on Jordanian supplies to transit through Damascus in order to secure the gaps in its failing electricity system. But despite this apparent progress, the details - especially for finance - of this US-led contract are still unfinalised. [...] (428 words)
Issue dated 10/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Still no funding for strategic Beirut-Damas-Amman electricity deal 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!