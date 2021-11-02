Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES SYRIA

US Treasury grapples with complex application of Caesar Act

As the US attempts to shift its Syria policy, showing greater tolerance towards the normalisation of that country's relations with neighbouring states, Joe Biden is hampered by the sanctions regime put in place by the Trump administration, which also has officials overwhelmed. [...] (371 words)
Issue dated 02/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
  3. US Treasury grapples with complex application of Caesar Act

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!