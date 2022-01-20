Your account has been succesfully created.
AUSTRIA EGYPT UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Erik Prince's shadow hovers over Egypt's secret spy plane project

To strengthen security in the Sinai Peninsula, the Egyptian interior ministry is looking to develop its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capacity, an asset long hoped-for by the defence ministry, which relies mainly on the CAE Aviation aircraft operated for France's DRM military intelligence service. [...] (532 words)
Issue dated 20/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Surveillance & Interception

