UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Newbie AFB Systems already laying tracks for Italian cyber in Dubai

The brand new reseller AFB Systems, founded by a former business development manager of Italian cyber intelligence firm IPS, hopes to make its mark on an Emirati market that has become difficult for Italian players to navigate. [...] (315 words)
Issue dated 19/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception
