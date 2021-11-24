Your account has been succesfully created.
How Draken has made its way to Royal Saudi Air Force

An aircraft from Draken International's fleet of Aggressor Squadrons.
© Draken International/Facebook
The operator of one of the world's largest private fleets of fighter jets, Draken, is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia, a promising market given the air force's need for help in Yemen. The people skills of the UK's former chief of defence staff, Nicholas Houghton, went a long way to securing this success with Riyadh. [...] (420 words)
Issue dated 24/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

