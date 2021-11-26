Your account has been succesfully created.
AUSTRALIA SWEDEN

Saab counts on Scott Morrison's former policy adviser to plug submarines to Australia

The Australian navy is considering purchasing transition submersibles ahead of the announced US nuclear submarine delivery. To help convince Canberra take the plunge, the Swedish manufacturer can count on TG Public Affairs, whose principal Brendan Tegg is close to Australian prime minister Scott Morrison. [...] (251 words)
Issue dated 26/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
French president Emmanuel Macron and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on 15 June 2021. © Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
Spotlight
UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES AUSTRALIA FRANCE 29/09/2021

Naval Group's covey of advisers foiled by a phone call to London 

As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Saab counts on Scott Morrison's former policy adviser to plug submarines to Australia 
This article can also be read here:  Corporate Intelligence

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!