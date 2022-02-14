Your account has been succesfully created.
ITALY

Italian spy chiefs ordered to observe three-year moratorium before switching to private sector

Following the row over the decision of the current head of Italian intelligence services, Elisabetta Belloni, to run for president, prime minister Mario Draghi has signed a new decree limiting former intelligence chiefs' rights to take up posts in the private sector. [...] (446 words)
Issue dated 14/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Italian spy chiefs ordered to observe three-year moratorium before switching to private sector 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!