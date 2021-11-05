Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Following Blenheim, France's ADIT gets into offset consulting

France's leading corporate intelligence firm is positioning itself in offset consulting, a sector dominated to date by the UK's Blenheim Capital, whose recent woes show how difficult a market this is at the moment. [...] (449 words)
Issue dated 05/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking
Further reading
Grant Rogan, CEO of Blenheim Capital Partners. © Nick Ansell/Press Association Images/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UNITED STATES 01/06/2021

Grant Rogan's case against Airbus and Lockheed over Seoul's F-35s could be a game-ender 

After a honeymoon period, offset brokers are finding it increasingly hard to hawk their projects to arms manufacturers and states alike. The most prominent of these, Blenheim Capital, is betting all on a lawsuit after being squeezed out of a daring mega-deal in South Korea. [...]

