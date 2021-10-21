Your account has been succesfully created.
Lebanese Tripoli opens new door to Chinese investors in Syria

Port of Tripoli, Lebanon.
Port of Tripoli, Lebanon. © Xinhua News Agency/Newscom/MaxPPP
Chinese companies have quietly moved into the Lebanese port of Tripoli, which is shaping up to become a strategic point on China's Belt and Road Initiative. Its proximity to Syria is a big attraction. [...] (307 words)
Issue dated 21/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Further reading
FRANCE LEBANON 24/11/2020

While awaiting Beirut port reconstruction, CMA CGM turns attentions to northern port of Tripoli 

With the restoration of Beirut port held up by the political crisis in Lebanon, the French shipping company CMA CGM is pressing on with its activities in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli, a gateway to future business in Syria, while keeping one eye on the situation in the capital. [...]
A CMA CGM vessel leaving Marseille on August 25, 2020, to rescue Beirut.
A CMA CGM vessel leaving Marseille on August 25, 2020, to rescue Beirut. © NICOLAS VALLAURI /PHOTOPQR/LA PROVENCE/MAXPPP

