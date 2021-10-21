Read this article here:
Beirut port security officials who are in competition with one another and still struggling to work together, visited France to pick up security tips from French port operations, a trip that drew interest from French company CMA CGM, which has a stake in the Beirut port reconstruction. [...]
As at home in his brogues on a red carpet in New York's Upper East Side as in steel caps on an oil rig in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Emirati businessman Badr Jafar loves nothing more than singing the praises of his philanthropic endeavours and promoting the Middle-East youth. [...]
Russian firm Capital's entry in the Syrian energy market could be the cause of a new border dispute with Lebanon, but the local authorities have barely raised an eyebrow at the event, highlighting a growing popularity for Russian aid among the country's political elite. [...]
With the restoration of Beirut port held up by the political crisis in Lebanon, the French shipping company CMA CGM is pressing on with its activities in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli, a gateway to future business in Syria, while keeping one eye on the situation in the capital. [...]
As the Syrian conflict enters its final stages, the Damascus regime is preparing major contracts, much coveted by its donors, to rebuild the country. Syria's business landscape is undergoing big changes as tycoons who got rich during the war become caught up in the regime's political power struggles. [...]